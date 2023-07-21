New Ulm police asking for help finding missing 26-year-old man

The New Ulm Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing man.

26-year-old Jade Michael Hotz was last seen on Thursday, July 6, on the 800 block of North Garden Street in New Ulm. He was wearing a long sleeve maroon shirt and gray jogger shorts, officials say.

Authorities say Hotz is 5’11” and 145 pounds.

Jade Hotz, 26 (Courtesy: New Ulm Police Department)

Hotz is relatively new to the area, the New Ulm Police Department added.

Foul play is not suspected at this time. Anyone with information on Hotz’s whereabouts should contact the New Ulm Police Department at (507)-233-6750.