New Ulm Middle School put into brief lockdown over potential gun threat

A school in New Ulm briefly went into lockdown Friday morning over concerns that a student had a gun.

According to New Ulm Superintendent Jeff Bertrang, at around 9:20 a.m., New Ulm Middle School administration were told that a student had a gun.

After the initial report, administration, law enforcement, and Bertrang searched the suspected student’s personal items and talked with other students.

As the investigation began, the New Ulm elementary and middle schools were put into a lockdown, the superintendent said.

Upon further investigation and interviews, it was reported that a student brought in a bullet casing, which was found behind a hallway door, but no gun was found, according to the school district.

Once the investigation was completed, the response team deemed there was no threat to the students and staff, and the lockdown was lifted. The school then returned to regular sessions.

The administration is following up with parents and the students that were involved, Bertrang says.

The superintendent also encouraged parents to have more conversations with their kids to make clear that weapons, ammunition and other dangerous items shouldn’t ever be brought to school.