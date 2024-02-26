New turf being installed at U.S. Bank Stadium

A big project is starting at U.S. Bank Stadium on Monday.

Crews are installing new turf on the field where the Vikings play.

The project is expected to last through the end of March.

The Minnesota Sports Facilities Authority took proposals for the project from six different bidders.

It eventually went with “Act Global” to manufacture, supply, and install the field.

The new field comes with a four-year performance warranty for the anticipated damage that an NFL facility takes.