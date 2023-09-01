New signage installed to alert drivers of construction zone on I-35 near Faribault

New, larger signs have been installed along a stretch of I-35 under construction in the Faribault area, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

The signs were installed north and south of a construction zone to alert motorists that traffic may suddenly slow or stop as they approach the construction zone. The signs were installed Thursday, MnDOT notes in a news release.

According to the news release, the construction zone has seen a number of vehicle crashes, which included five fatalities since July 12. MnDOT also plans to install rumble strips to alert drivers about the new signage.

MnDOT says they will install additional signs to alert motorists of the rumble strips as well.