New Richmond man killed in van vs. motorcycle crash

A western Wisconsin man died Thursday afternoon following a van vs. motorcycle crash in Hammond Township.

The St. Croix County Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the crash, which happened in the 1000 block of County Road T, at around 3:20 p.m.

There, deputies saw a Ford Transit van had collided with a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, identified as 69-year-old Steven J. Olson, of New Richmond, Wis., died at the scene.

According to the sheriff’s office, evidence indicates the van, driven by a 29-year-old Baldwin, Wis., man, was headed south when it crossed the center line and hit the northbound motorcycle.

The crash remains under investigation.