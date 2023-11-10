New radar system aiming to fill gap in Greater Minnesota

A new radar system is in place, watching for severe weather in Greater Minnesota.

While the National Weather Service has used radars near Minneapolis, Duluth and cities in neighboring states for decades, it left a bit of a coverage gap in more rural parts of the state.

Now, a new system aims to fill that gap.

Climavision installed its new radar system two weeks ago in Wendell, which is around 20 miles south of Fergus Falls.

The goal is to have better weather surveillance of the area so meteorologists and emergency officials can better prepare and respond to severe weather conditions.

“The further you move away from that radar, the higher the beam of energy that it transmits moves into the atmosphere . . . the combination of those two factors creates these low-level data void areas,” Climavision CEO Chris Goode said.

The company says its mission continues, and the state can expect seven or eight more radar systems in the next few years.