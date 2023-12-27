New owners of Galaxy Drive-In property aim to open business early next summer

A St. Louis Park staple will be revamped to make it available year-round.

Luke Derheim of Craft & Crew Hospitality, says the property housing the Galaxy Drive-In was bought just last week from Steve Schussler for just under $1 million.

Derheim says the new owners plan to add beer and wine to the menu but want to keep the drive-in and neighborhood feel. Purchases will be made over the phone and to-go, and there will also be seating available indoors for about 60 people.

In addition, they plan to revamp the building, with construction expected to start in February or March, and then have the business open by May or June at the latest.

Schussler had owned the property for 10 years.

Craft & Crew, which is based in Hopkins, currently has six other locations across the west metro.