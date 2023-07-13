New LED light installation unveiled in St. Paul’s Rice Park

The city of St. Paul has announced the completion of a new LED light installation in Rice Park.

The installation, known as LightWave, adds the “final glow” to the park’s redesign, which finished in 2019, the St. Paul Parks Conservancy says.

Artist Jeff Bartlett installed LightWave, which mounts decorative strands of LED lights in metal panels that cover the perimeter of the fountain in Rice Park.

Officials say the design features an animated, color-changing design that’s intended to draw visitors to the park. The city says it can also increase safety by providing more light in the area.

“The ideas behind LightWave originated decades ago,” Bartlett said in a statement. ” I first imagined animating the Rice Park Fountain with light, especially during months when it has no water. The metalwork design incorporates images from water and plant life, central components of the Rice Park landscape, and draws upon historical influences notably Art Nouveau. I offer LightWave as a labor of love, to help further beautify this lovely area of downtown St. Paul.”

The work is now on display for all visitors to see.