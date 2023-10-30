New Kids on the Block to bring tour to Mystic Amphitheater

Fans of 90s music will have a chance to see pop favorites New Kids on the Block, Paula Abdul and DJ Jazzy Jeff next summer in Prior Lake.

Early Monday morning, New Kids on the Block announced their upcoming The Magic Summer 2024 Tour will include a stop at the Mystic Amphitheater on Sunday, June 23, 2024. The group will also perform at Milwaukee’s American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, August 24, 2024.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Nov. 3 at 10 a.m. CLICK HERE for tickets. That same day, the group will release a revamped version of their 2008 album, the Block Revisited.