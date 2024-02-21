New library opens in South St. Paul

After several years of work, a new library in South St. Paul is finally open.

Kaposia Library, located at the corner of Seventh Avenue North and Marie Avenue, just four blocks west of the old library, had its grand opening on Tuesday.

It features 16,000 square feet on one floor to improve accessibility, an interactive children’s area, multiple study rooms and meeting spaces and other new areas for different needs. There is also an outdoor reading space.

The $11.4 million project, which was paid for primarily with funds from the American Rescue Plan Act, created the first new library in Dakota County in 15 years and the 10th location in the county’s library system.

The new library is open from noon to 8 p.m. on Mondays through Wednesdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays, and is closed on Sundays. The name, Kaposia, honors the Mdewakanton Dakota people and their seasonal village along the Mississippi River in the area of South St. Paul and St. Paul, officials say.

More information is available online.