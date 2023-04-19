New Crystal City Council member sworn in

The newest member of the Crystal City Council was officially sworn in on Tuesday.

Taji Onesirosan is filling the Section 1 seat that became vacant when Nancy LaRoche resigned back in February. Onesirosan will serve out the remainder of the term, which is set to expire at the end of 2024.

“I am grateful and excited for the opportunity to serve the City of Crystal. Being an appointed council member, I acknowledge and look forward to the work I have to do to intentionally engage with the folks in Section 1,” Onesirosan said. “I am committed to being accessible, solution-oriented, and doing what I can to ensure everyone has a sense of pride in our community.”

He was chosen from a group of 11 candidates who applied and interviewed for the spot on the council.

The city says Onesirosan is a human resources business partner for Securian Financial, an MBA candidate at the University of St. Thomas and has been a member of Crystal’s Parks and Recreation Commission since 2022.