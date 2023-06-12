New concessions operator at Lake Nokomis opens

The new concessions operator at Lake Nokomis has opened for the season.

The Painted Turtle was open for business Monday, serving snacks and sweet treats, as well as lunch and dinner options.

The team behind the restaurant is the same one that created Unleashed Hounds and Hops, the state’s first dog park bar and restaurant.

They take over after Sandcastle, which operated the site for the past 10 years, opted to not renew its release.

Visitors can find them by stopping by the concessions building at the lake’s main beach, located just off West Lake Nokomis Parkway.