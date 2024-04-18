New Brighton pursuit, crash involving stolen vehicle leaves 2 injured

Two people are injured after a crash that stemmed from a chase with a stolen car in New Brighton.

A spokesperson for the New Brighton Department of Public Safety (NBDPS) says officers saw two cars driving south on Interstate 35W from the area of West County Road H at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, and the cars were cutting each other off while aggressively driving at a high rate of speed.

New Brighton officials say law enforcement tried to stop the “aggressor” vehicle near West County Road E2 and I-35W, but the driver didn’t stop, so officers initiated a pursuit.

The pursuit continued east on West County Road E2 to the area of Old Snelling Avenue before law enforcement ended the chase at County Road 96 and Old Snelling.

Some time later, law enforcement was called to the area of Highway 10 and I-35W for a vehicle crash in which one of the cars had been driving the wrong way on Highway 10. New Brighton officials say that vehicle was the same one involved in the initial pursuit.

The drivers of both vehicles were sent to Hennepin County Medical Center (HCMC) for non-life-threatening injuries, the department says.

The vehicle that fled from officers turned out to be a stolen vehicle, New Brighton officials added.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.