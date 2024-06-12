New Brighton house fire sends 2 to hospital

Two people are in the hospital following an overnight fire on Wednesday in New Brighton.

According to the Public Safety Department for New Brighton, crews were called to the 1500 block of 21st Avenue Northwest just after 2 a.m. for a report of a house fire.

When crews arrived, they were told there may be people inside.

After firefighters entered the building, they found the two victims, who were both brought to Hennepin County Medical Center. No word on the extent of their injuries, or their current condition.

No firefighters were injured during the incident, which is still being investigated but isn’t considered to be suspicious at this time.

Officials ask everyone to check their smoke detectors to make sure they’re working.