New area code coming for Southern Minnesota

The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission (PUC) announced that 924 will be a new area code to serve phone customers in Southern Minnesota in addition to the current 507 area code.

The PUC said the current area code could run out of numbers in 2025. The new area code will not impact anyone with a current 507 area code.

Once activated, the new area code will be assigned for new phone lines.

Phone area codes are governed by the North American Numbering Plan Administrator who forecasted the need for a new area code for the region in 2022.