Big cat lovers will want to check out Bernadette at Como Zoo!

St. Paul’s Como Zoo and Conservatory is getting a new tiger.

Bernadette, also known as Bernie, currently lives at the Oregon Zoo.

The Amur tiger is being brought to Como Zoo to expand the genetic pool and will hopefully have a chance to raise cubs.

The Oregon Zoo says Amur tigers are at serious risk of extinction, with only 500 believed to remain in the wild.