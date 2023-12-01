New $10K reward offered in 35-year-old St. Paul cold case

A $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to an arrest and conviction in a decades-old homicide in St. Paul.

Cheryl Prokop was strangled overnight at her Vista Village townhome on Kansas Street on Dec. 2, 1988, and found by her 4-year-old daughter in the morning. However, her killer hasn’t ever been caught.

Now, a day before the 35-year anniversary of her death, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety (DPS) says an anonymous donor has stepped up to offer the reward in hopes that it will encourage someone to come forward with information about the cold case.

“We as a department never forget victims and their families who are left behind seeking answers,” St. Paul Police Chief Axel Henry said. “We will continue to seek those answers and are committed to providing closure for families and bringing every offender to justice.”

“Despite decades of forensic and investigative efforts, available evidence has not led us to the person or persons responsible for Cheryl’s death,” Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension Superintendent Drew Evans added. “But we’re continuing to work this case and are hopeful the reward will result in new information.”

Anyone with information that could help investigators in their efforts to find Prokop’s killer is urged to call the BCA at 877-996-6222, via email at bca.tips@state.mn.us, or through the BCA’s See It Say It Send It tip app. Information can be provided anonymously.

Prokop’s family members also hope the reward could bring them some closure.

“We’ve waited for 35 years to understand why Cheryl was killed and who did it,” her father, Dick Prokop, said in a statement released by DPS. “Nothing can bring her back, but maybe this reward will help lead to some answers. If you know what happened, please report what you know.”