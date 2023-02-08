Nearly $1.4 million in grants for student school bus safety

The Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety (OTS) allocated nearly $1.4 million in grants to provide cameras on the stop arm of school buses in order to help protect students as they get on and off the bus.

Between 2017 and 2021, law enforcement cited 4,652 drivers for stop arm violations, according to a press release from the Department of Public Safety. State law requires all vehicles to stop for school buses when the flashing lights are on and the stop arm is fully extended.

Previous grant recipients say they recognize how valuable the project is in protecting young Minnesotans.

“As a school bus driver, so many times I’ve felt that sudden fear and frustration because a motorist just disregards a stop arm and drives right past the bus,” said Michael Lane, shop foreman and bus driver, Cloquet Transit, LCS Coaches. The new grant also provides resources for identifying motorists who fail to stop at flashing lights.

View the Department of Public Safety’s full school bus stop-arm safety video here as well as the full list of phase four grantees here.