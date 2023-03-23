NDSU football game coming to US Bank Stadium in September

U.S. Bank Stadium will host a Division I college football season opener this fall, officials announced Thursday.

The North Dakota State University Bison will host the Eastern Washington University Eagles at the home of the Minnesota Vikings on Sept. 2, 2023.

While U.S. Bank Stadium is home to the Vikings and has hosted the Super Bowl and men’s Final Four, this will be the first college football game played at the stadium.

Tickets for the game go on sale Friday, March 31, only on Ticketmaster.

“We are excited to bring Bison football back to the Twin Cities and a premier facility that our alumni and fans will enjoy,” NDSU Director of Athletics Matt Larsen said. “Since announcing this game almost two years ago, there has been tremendous excitement about this opportunity, and we look forward to showcasing our program in front of Bison Nation.”

NDSU has a deep connection to Minnesota, with nearly 15,000 alumni in the Twin Cities and 26,000 across the state, according to the university.

The last time the Bison played in Minnesota was the 2019 season opener against Butler at Target Field, which drew nearly 35,000 fans.

More information about the game can be found on U.S. Bank Stadium’s website.