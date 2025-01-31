Name a bug and then have it be eaten by an animal for Valentine’s Day

For couples looking to try something new this Valentine’s Day, the Minnesota Zoo is providing a very unique experience to celebrate the day.

Adult couples who pay a $15 donation before Feb. 14 can name a bug in someone’s honor – or dishonor – and then have it eaten by one of the many animals at the zoo.

“Whether for a friend or foe, your bug will become part of a balanced diet for animals like golden lion tamarins, chameleons, opossums, turtles, and more,” zoo officials say.

The zoo says bugs serve as an important food source for many animals across the world, providing soil health, pollination, stopping the spread of other bugs like mosquitos, and more.

For those looking to do more than name a bug and let it get eaten, the zoo is also hosting a more traditional offer by bringing your special someone to Zoo After Hours on Feb. 15 from 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Guests will be able to experience sea lion talks, love tours, music in the Minnesota Lodge, a silent dance party in Discovery Bay, and trivia as part of the 18-years or older event.

CLICK HERE to name a bug.