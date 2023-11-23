Mysterious respiratory illness spreading among dogs across the country, no cases reported in Minnesota

A mysterious respiratory illness is spreading among dogs across the country.

There are no cases reported in Minnesota, but the disease has turned deadly in rare cases.

Symptoms include coughing, sneezing, eye or nose discharge and a lack of energy.

“Homes or families with other dogs where there might be other dogs gathering who’ve been exposed to other dogs, just like us being exposed to other people,” Dr. Andrew Linklater with BluePearl said. “You know, there’s a potential for transmission of disease.”

There’s no test for this new illness. Vets don’t know how it’s spread, whether it’s direct contact or through the air.

Owners can help keep their dogs healthy by making sure they’re up-to-date on all vaccines, reduce contact with large numbers of unknown dogs and avoid water bowls shared by several dogs.