Myon Burrell drug case transferred out of Hennepin County due to conflict of interest

Kyle Brown KSTP
Courtesy of Hennepin County Jail

The Dakota County Attorney’s Office says it will handle a new criminal case against Myon Burrell, whose murder sentence was commuted back in 2020.

Prosecutors in Hennepin County charged Burrell with one count of fifth-degree drug possession in connection with an arrest on Thursday. The case was referred to Dakota County due to “conflict bias” because Burrell was a paid staffer on Hennepin County Attorney Mary Moriarty’s campaign.

Burrell was arrested Thursday after investigators had learned Burrell was dealing drugs, including fentanyl and MDMA, a criminal complaint states. Law enforcement obtained a search warrant, and during a traffic stop, officers found a pill in the door of Burrell’s vehicle that tested positive for methamphetamine. A search of his home recovered a briefcase with $60,000 in cash.

This is the second felony case brought against Burrell in the past year. He’s facing charges of gun possession by an ineligible person and fifth-degree drug possession in connection with a separate traffic stop in August. That case was also referred to Dakota County.

Burrell isn’t eligible to have a gun due to his prior murder conviction.

That conviction stems from the 2002 killing of 11-year-old Tyesha Edwards. He was sentenced to life in prison as a teen but was freed after 18 years when the state’s pardons board commuted his sentence.

Burrell remains in custody at the Hennepin County Jail on $75,000 bail with conditions or $100,000 bail with no conditions. His first court appearance is set for Monday afternoon.