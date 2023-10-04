“My 2000’s Playlist” tour coming to Minneapolis this December

RNC Entertainment, P1 Live, and Bobby Dee are sponsoring the “My 2000’s Playlist” tour, which will make a stop at Target Center on Dec. 14. The tour will feature iconic artists including Nelly, Ja Rule, Ashanti and T.I.

Music lovers of all ages and nostalgia enthusiasts are in for a treat as they embark on a journey through the hits that defined an entire era. Nelly will bring the heat with classics like “Hot in Herre” and “Ride wit Me.” Joining him on stage, Ja Rule and Ashanti will recreate the magic of their timeless collaborations, including “Always on Time” and “Mesmerize.” T.I. will further ignite the stage with his distinct style and crowd-favorite tracks.

Tickets for the “My 2000’s Playlist” tour are available for purchase starting Oct. 6 at 10 a.m. at AXS.com.