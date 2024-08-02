Music-filled weekend: Basilica Block Party returns, We Fest now underway in Detroit Lakes

It’s going to be a music-filled weekend for Minnesotans across the state.

In the Twin Cities, the Basilica Block Party is triumphantly returning, two years after being absent and in a new location. The event will now be hosted at Boom Island in Minneapolis.

Performances include the Goo Goo Dolls, The Fray, Counting Crows and more. There is also a beer garden, food, a Ferris wheel and other entertainment options.

The event will still work as a fundraiser for preserving and restoring the Basilica of Saint Mary and support the St. Vincent de Paul outreach initiative, which provides assistance to the homeless and providing direct assistance to individuals in need.

Performances begin Friday night and continue Saturday. Gates open at 12 p.m. Details can be found on the block party’s website.

Also happening – but on the other side of the state – is the WE Fest Country Music Festival going on in Detroit Lakes.

WE Fest started on Thursday and will continue to perform through Saturday.

Performances for the event included Jelly Roll, Parker McCollum, Eric Church, Koe Wetzel, Carly Pierce and many more Country Stars.

Tickets are still available for the event, details can be found online.