Multiple people rescued from St. Paul apartment building during overnight fire

The fire happened at the Lamp-Lighter Village Apartments on Albemarle Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

A fire at the Lamplighter Village Apartments in St. Paul resulted in several people being rescued overnight.

The complex is located on Albemarle Street.

Crews could be seen battling flames and helping people escape off their balconies around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.

One woman who spoke with 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS says firefighters came to get her from inside her apartment.

“The Chief I think yelled from the bottom, ‘okay, we’re gonna send someone to come and get you. They’re gonna have a mask.’ So, they came and had a mask and I was able to get out,” said resident Laveina Amos.

KSTP-TV has reached out to the St. Paul Fire Department for additional information and will continue to update this article as details become available.