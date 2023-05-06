Multiple mailboxes damaged, stolen in Morrison County

Several mailboxes were damaged or stolen in Morrison County on Thursday, according to the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received reports of mailboxes that were tampered with north of Royalton, MN.

They found around 11 mailboxes that were either damaged or stolen along Imperial Road and 180th Avenue in Bellevue Township. Several mailboxes were smashed with a green-colored object, authorities said.

A truck with a loud exhaust and additional lights on the front was seen in the area, although the make and model is unknown.

These incidents are thought to be related and happened sometime between 10:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. Thursday night, according to Sheriff Shawn Larsen.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call the Morrison County Sheriff’s Office at 320-632-9233.