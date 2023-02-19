Multiple dogs found dead after fire at Minneapolis home Saturday night, 1 firefighter taken to hospital

Firefighters report that several dogs were found dead inside a home that was on fire Saturday night.

The total number of dogs has not been shared by officials, but a news release from the Minneapolis Fire Department states that the homeowner reported having 10 dogs inside the home. Firefighters said they located “several of the dogs and they were all deceased.” It is not yet known if any dogs survived, but the release states that animal control was called to assist.

Minneapolis Fire said Saturday night that seven of the homeowners dogs were not accounted for.

Fire crews have lines laid and conducting searches at a fire in a 2 1/2 story residential building located on the 2900 block of Aldrich Ave N. Crews conducting an interior fire attack on the heavy fire showing on the 1st floor. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 19, 2023

Reports from the owner of the home that 7 of her 10 dogs are not accounted account for. — Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 19, 2023

Firefighters responded to reports of a house on fire in the 2900 block of Aldrich Avenue North just after 9:40 p.m. A news release states that “heavy fire” was found on the first floor, extending to the basement, the second floor and exterior roof eves.

Fire crews noted that there “was a lot of clutter” inside the home they had to work through to fight the fire.

One firefighter was medically evaluated for possible exhaustion and taken to the hospital for treatment.

The home was deemed uninhabitable. Red Cross was called for two adults, according to the news release.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.