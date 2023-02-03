Multiple attendees pass out at over-capacity event at Minneapolis Islamic center

Emergency officials had to intervene Thursday night after multiple people passed out inside a packed speaking event at an Islamic center in south Minneapolis.

A large crowd flocked to Abubakar As-Saddique Islamic Center for a speaking engagement with Muslim scholar Ustaadh Abu Taymiyyah. Minneapolis police say the event was over capacity and that a few people passed out, either from heat exhaustion or from being in a dense crowd.

Stronger Together Minnesota and Young Brothers Association co-hosted the event, and two more lectures are scheduled for Friday, according to posts advertising the event on social media.

“The building at Abubakar Masjid is over capacity,” Stronger Together said in a statement on its Instagram story. “If you are on the way please understand there is no more space to park or space in the masjid. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

The Minneapolis Police Department said no decision had been made on whether emergency officials will monitor the crowd size at Friday’s events.