Much of western Minnesota placed under a red flag warning
As Minnesota continues to move into colder weather, dry conditions are also on the rise, triggering another red flag warning in the state.
A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including high wind speeds and low relative humidity.
The National Weather Service has issued a warning for 27 counties on Wednesday afternoon due to extreme fire danger. From 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., the warning will be in effect for the following counties:
- Big Stone
- Brown
- Chippewa
- Clay
- Cottonwood
- Douglas
- Grant
- Jackson
- Kandiyohi
- Lac Qui Parle
- Lincoln
- Lyon
- Martin
- Murray
- Nobles
- Otter Tail
- Pipestone
- Pope
- Redwood
- Renville
- Rock
- Stevens
- Swift
- Traverse
- Watonwan
- Wilkin
- Yellow Medicine
Current fire dangers and burn restrictions can be found HERE.