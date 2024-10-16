Much of western Minnesota placed under a red flag warning

As Minnesota continues to move into colder weather, dry conditions are also on the rise, triggering another red flag warning in the state.

A Red Flag Warning means fires can spread quickly and easily progress out of control under the predicted weather conditions, including high wind speeds and low relative humidity.

The National Weather Service has issued a warning for 27 counties on Wednesday afternoon due to extreme fire danger. From 1 p.m. until 7 p.m., the warning will be in effect for the following counties:

Big Stone

Brown

Chippewa

Clay

Cottonwood

Douglas

Grant

Jackson

Kandiyohi

Lac Qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

Martin

Murray

Nobles

Otter Tail

Pipestone

Pope

Redwood

Renville

Rock

Stevens

Swift

Traverse

Watonwan

Wilkin

Yellow Medicine

Current fire dangers and burn restrictions can be found HERE.