MSP sees busiest 5 days of travel since pandemic started

The phrase March Madness doesn’t just apply to the popular college basketball tournament this month; it also applies to air travel.

Officials at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) say the airport has seen a pandemic-era record number of travelers this month.

According to a spokesperson for the Metropolitan Airports Commission, which operates MSP, this month has produced the five busiest travel days at MSP since February 2020, when the pandemic began.

The busiest days saw nearly 42,000 people go through security checkpoints each day, which is about 9% higher than the peak travel day during spring break last year, officials say.