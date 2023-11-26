MSP sees big post-Thanksgiving crowd Sunday morning

This year’s Thanksgiving holiday travel at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP) is expected to match or surpass 2021 activity.

The Transportation Security Administration said it expects nearly 3 million people to go through security nationwide Sunday — the most they’ve ever seen in the agency’s 22-year history.

The TSA says it screened more than 2.7 million people on Wednesday, which is thousands more than the same day back in 2019.

MSP officials said Sunday and Monday are the days travelers typically return home, and AAA believes more than 4.5 million Americans are expected to travel by air over Thanksgiving week, which is an 8% jump over 2021.

Travelers may also experience more congestion on the roads around the airport, so MSP also added another cell phone waiting lot on Post Road, with an additional 140 spaces between the old and the new lot.

CLICK HERE to view the latest on flight delays and cancellations at MSP.