MSP issues reminders to travelers ahead of busy summer season

Headed to a European destination this summer and also flying out of Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport (MSP)? Be prepared for plenty of company.

On Thursday morning, the Metropolitan Airports Commission (MAC) said there will be – at its peak – 19 airlines with an average of 474 daily departures between Memorial Day weekend and Labor Day at MSP.

According to MAC officials, that is the highest level in five years, and 9% more than a year ago during the same time period.

Aer Lingus, Air France, Condor, Delta, Icelandair, KLM and Lufthansa will all have service this summer out of MSP.

In addition, MAC officials say seat capacity is up 10% from last year in the summer months for domestic flights out of MSP.

MAC officials also remind travelers to arrive two hours ahead of domestic flights and three hours before any international trips. If you need a refresher on what you can bring in your carry-on bags, CLICK HERE. You can find additional information about liquids by CLICKING HERE.

Air travelers in Terminal 1 are also being asked to look at wait times for checkpoints, which are displayed in ticket lobbies. According to MAC officials, the north checkpoint will often have shorter wait times.

In addition, anyone traveling through Terminal 2 can reserve a post in the security line on a limited basis. You can make appointments between 3:45-8 a.m. as well as from 12-4 p.m. CLICK HERE to reserve a time.

You can also pre-book parking at the airport. Those reservations must be made at least 12 hours before leaving. CLICK HERE to do so.

For those who are picking up passengers, you are encouraged to use the cellphone lots located on Post Road.