MSP Airport reopened after officials investigate suspicious item at Terminal 1

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport has reopened after authorities investigated a suspicious item in Terminal 1.

MSP Airport Police said the north end of Terminal 1 was closed down Wednesday evening as they completed an investigation of a suspicious item. As a result, incoming traffic to the airport was backed up for an extended period of time.

Officials said that around 6:15 p.m., the road into the airport was reopened and all areas of ticketing and baggage claim levels are fully open.