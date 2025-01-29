MSP Airport logs 6.9% increase in passengers for 2024

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport reports a rising ridership in 2024, the airport’s fourth straight year of passenger increases.

According to MSP, passenger traffic totaled 37.2 million last year, a 6.9% increase from 2023, following a trend of growing ridership since 2020.

MSP said they also saw a record number of international travelers in 2024 with 3,569,721 passengers — a 19.6% increase from 2023.

“In the past year, we celebrated the addition of several nonstop routes to Europe,” said Brian Ryks, CEO of the Metropolitan Airports Commission. “Aer Lingus resumed service to Dublin, Delta added Dublin to its destinations, and Lufthansa launched year-round service from MSP to Frankfurt. Overall, we had strong performance from our airlines, expanding global connections and adding capacity and destinations across the U.S.”

Additionally, MSP airlines served 163 nonstop destinations in 2024, up from 156 in 2023. MSP averaged 60,644 daily departing seats, up from 56,823 a year ago — an increase of 6.7%.