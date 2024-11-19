MSP adding flights to Copenhagen in spring of 2025

Travelers looking to visit the capital city of Denmark will get the chance this upcoming spring.

The Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport announced they’re launching service to Copenhagen on May 22, 2025.

Delta will fly an Airbus A330-300 three times a week, with departures on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays and return flights on Sundays, Wednesdays and Fridays.

The airline also announced earlier this fall that it will start service to Rome in late May 2025, with those flights running four times a week. Delta’s direct service to Marquette, Mich., will also start back up in December.