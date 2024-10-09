MSP: 71-year-old New Ulm man wasn’t wearing seatbelt in fatal crash

The Minnesota State Patrol has provided details about a single-vehicle crash that left a 71-year-old man dead on Tuesday.

According to the crash report, the crash happened at 11:43 a.m. on Highway 4 in Meeker County near the intersection of 535th Avenue in Cosmos Township.

There, a 2001 Ford F-150 was being driven by David Wilbert Hermel of New Ulm, who was traveling north. At some point, the vehicle went off the road and into a drainage ditch.

Hermel was not wearing a seatbelt in the crash occurring to the Minnesota State Patrol and was killed.

No word on what led the vehicle to go off the road.