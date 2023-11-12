MPD warns of juveniles targeting Spanish-speaking construction workers for robbery, theft

Minneapolis Police Department on Saturday sent out an advisory warning residents of a trend of juveniles targeting Spanish-speaking construction workers for robberies and theft. The crimes have occurred in the 3rd and 5th precincts.

The workers were often targeted for robberies while sitting in their vehicles at job sites. The suspects have also been stealing from their unlocked vehicles while they are parked on job sites, police said.

In some instances, the juveniles were in large groups, and in other instances, they brandished a gun. The stolen items include cash, weapons, power tools, wallets and passports.

Though some arrests have been made, similar incidents have been happening in the two precincts.

Minneapolis police listed 14 incidents that occurred within two days:

Nov. 1:

2:49 p.m.: Attempted theft on the 4300 block of 44 th Avenue South

4300 block of 44 Avenue South 4:03 p.m.: Auto theft on the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue South

Nov. 2:

11:29 a.m.: Robbery on the 2500 block 11 th Avenue South

Avenue South 11:30 a.m.: Theft on the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue South

12:02 p.m.: Theft at 52nd Street East and 17th Avenue South

52nd Street East and 17th Avenue South 1:07 p.m.: Theft at 53 rd Street East and 31 st Avenue South

Street East and 31 Avenue South 1:17 p.m.: Theft at 44th Avenue and 34th Street East

1:22 p.m.: Theft on the 4400 block of 42 nd Avenue South

Avenue South 1:58 p.m.: Theft on the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue South

2:00 p.m.: Theft on the 1500 block of 25th Street West

2:30 p.m.: Theft on the 6100 block of 10 th Avenue South

Avenue South 4:25 p.m.: Robbery on the 3200 block of 32nd Avenue South

Police encouraged residents and construction workers to lock their vehicle doors and keep serial numbers of work tools for recovery purposes. Do not keep identification such as a passport or driver’s license inside your unoccupied vehicle.

Authorities also encouraged the sharing of information on this trend of crime with neighbors. If you have a contractor doing work at your home, police say to warn them of this trend and encourage them to properly secure their vehicle.

Lastly, police encouraged residents to report suspicious behavior including people looking into cars and trying door handles to 911.