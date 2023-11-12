MPD warns of juveniles targeting Spanish-speaking construction workers for robbery, theft
Minneapolis Police Department on Saturday sent out an advisory warning residents of a trend of juveniles targeting Spanish-speaking construction workers for robberies and theft. The crimes have occurred in the 3rd and 5th precincts.
The workers were often targeted for robberies while sitting in their vehicles at job sites. The suspects have also been stealing from their unlocked vehicles while they are parked on job sites, police said.
In some instances, the juveniles were in large groups, and in other instances, they brandished a gun. The stolen items include cash, weapons, power tools, wallets and passports.
Though some arrests have been made, similar incidents have been happening in the two precincts.
Minneapolis police listed 14 incidents that occurred within two days:
Nov. 1:
- 2:49 p.m.: Attempted theft on the 4300 block of 44th Avenue South
- 4:03 p.m.: Auto theft on the 4300 block of Garfield Avenue South
Nov. 2:
- 11:29 a.m.: Robbery on the 2500 block 11th Avenue South
- 11:30 a.m.: Theft on the 3000 block of Oakland Avenue South
- 12:02 p.m.: Theft at 52nd Street East and 17th Avenue South
- 1:07 p.m.: Theft at 53rd Street East and 31st Avenue South
- 1:17 p.m.: Theft at 44th Avenue and 34th Street East
- 1:22 p.m.: Theft on the 4400 block of 42nd Avenue South
- 1:58 p.m.: Theft on the 1500 block of Franklin Avenue South
- 2:00 p.m.: Theft on the 1500 block of 25th Street West
- 2:30 p.m.: Theft on the 6100 block of 10th Avenue South
- 4:25 p.m.: Robbery on the 3200 block of 32nd Avenue South
Police encouraged residents and construction workers to lock their vehicle doors and keep serial numbers of work tools for recovery purposes. Do not keep identification such as a passport or driver’s license inside your unoccupied vehicle.
Authorities also encouraged the sharing of information on this trend of crime with neighbors. If you have a contractor doing work at your home, police say to warn them of this trend and encourage them to properly secure their vehicle.
Lastly, police encouraged residents to report suspicious behavior including people looking into cars and trying door handles to 911.