MPD: Stolen bike investigation leads police to wanted man

A man wanted for felony drug possession was arrested this week after police said officers located him while attempting to retrieve a stolen bike.

The Minneapolis Police Department said an officer was responding to a report of a stolen bicycle that had recently been found.

While trying to find the bike, the officer found it with a man trying to hitch up a trailer, a man who had a warrant out for his arrest.

The man was taken into custody by Minneapolis Police, where officers reportedly discovered a handgun and two baggies of methamphetamine.

As for the stolen bike, it was returned to its owner.