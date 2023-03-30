Minneapolis Police: 2 teens shot, officers unsure if shooting scenes are connected
The Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) is investigating two incidents that occurred Wednesday night which left two minors injured with gunshot wounds.
Officers say a 14-year-old boy arrived at North Medical Center with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around 9:30 p.m. About an hour later, a 16-year-old boy arrived at Hennepin Healthcare (HCMC) with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.
In addition, police from the 4th Precinct were called to a ShotSpotter activation near the 1500 block of Bryant Avenue North around 9:20 p.m.
MPD is investigating to determine if the two incidents are related. As of this time, no one is in custody.