MPD asks for help finding woman last seen in September

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman who hasn’t been seen or heard from since September.

The Minneapolis Police Department says 35-year-old Marina Christine Dougall has stayed at the Belmont Apartments on Franklin Avenue but was last known to live in the 1900 block of James Avenue South.

She’s described as being 5-foot-9 with a light build, short brown hair and green eyes.

Anyone who sees her or has information regarding her whereabouts is asked to call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.