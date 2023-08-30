MPD asks for help finding missing 12-year-old

Police in Minneapolis are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 12-year-old girl.

The Minneapolis Police Department says Lucia Valentina Chavez was last seen Tuesday night at her home in the 3400 block of Lincoln Street Northeast. However, she has a cellphone that pinged just before midnight near Forest Street and Minnehaha Avenue in St. Paul, but it has now died or been turned off.

She’s described as being 4-foot-9 and around 100 pounds, with waist-length dark brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing black shorts and a pink tank top.

Police also say Chavez is known to frequent areas in south Minneapolis, including the Lake Street Target and parks, and she often uses transit buses and the light rail.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.