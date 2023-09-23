MPD arrests 2 teens in connection to a shots fired incident

The Minneapolis Police Department announced that officers recently arrested two teens in connection with a shots fired incident near the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North.

A 17- and 18-year-old were arrested. Police have not identified the 18-year-old.

Officers responded to the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North around 5 p.m. Sunday on multiple reports of shots fired.

Police noted that officers had responded to several disturbance-related calls at the address in the previous 30-day period. There had also been five ShotSpotter activations at the address and seven in the two-block area around the address in that time period.

Investigators found evidence that three people had pointed firearms and fired shots from a white SUV Sunday evening.

Officers found the SUV around 2:10 p.m. Monday and tried to conduct a traffic stop. They tried to pull the SUV over, but it sped off.

The occupants of the SUV ran from the vehicle and officers arrested a 17- and 18-year-old near the 2500 block of Irving Avenue North. The third occupant of the SUV was not found.

Officers recovered three guns and learned that the SUV had been taken at gunpoint in St. Paul.

MPD attributed the arrests to a policy enacted in May allowing for pursuits of vehicles related to felony firearm discharges.

“This incident highlights the reality that the MPD will continue to aggressively pursue those trigger-pullers who are causing the most harm and fear in our neighborhoods,” Chief Brian O’Hara said. “As of today, there have been 161 fewer shootings this year compared to last year, and reducing gun violence remains our number one priority. I will ensure the MPD does all we possibly can to work with our community-based and law enforcement partners to continue to reduce the number of victims in this city.”