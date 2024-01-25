MPCA seeks public feedback ahead of launching Community Air Monitoring Pilot

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency (MPCA) is asking Twin Cities residents for their input on how to spend $4.8 million in grants meant to install air sensors in “environmental justice areas.”

The MPCA said in a news release that the money is available for nonprofit organizations to implement a community air monitoring network in neighborhoods that may have higher levels of air pollution.

The state organization is asking for community feedback on the best way to utilize these grants and “gauge the level of assistance nonprofits may need to apply for the grants, install sensors and report data to the MPCA.”

The MPCA hopes to collect this data before it releases its community air monitoring grant application.

The EPA also shared resources it called the “Air Sensor Toolbox” to help community members set up and maintain air quality sensors. There are also videos to help residents get informed before providing feedback.

CLICK HERE to provide feedback using the MPCA’s online survey.

The closing date for the survey is Feb. 9, 2024.