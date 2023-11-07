Motorcyclist seriously injured in St. Paul hit-and-run crash

Police are searching for the driver of a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash in St. Paul late Monday night that they say left a motorcyclist seriously injured.

According to St. Paul police, officers were called to the intersection of St. Anthony and Snelling avenues just after 11:30 p.m. for a report of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle.

When officers arrived, they found the motorcyclist – identified as a 42-year-old man – with what is being called a life-threatening injury involving his head. However, he has since been stabilized at Regions Hospital.

Officers learned a westbound SUV on St. Anthony was hit by the northbound motorcyclist, who police currently believe didn’t stop for a red light.

After the collision happened, police say the SUV’s driver ran away from the intersection. In addition, police say the involved motorcycle had been reported stolen.

No word on why the SUV’s driver ran from the crash scene, or which direction the driver may have run.