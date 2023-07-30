Motorcyclist killed in Itasca County crash

A 63-year-old motorcyclist was killed in a crash in Itasca County around 12:53 p.m. Saturday afternoon, according to an incident report from Minnesota State Patrol.

Bruce Wild, of Ontario, Canada, was driving a motorcycle westbound on Highway 2 near County Road 74 in Warba, and an 80-year-old woman driving a Ford Escape was driving eastbound. The woman turned north onto County Road 74, and Wild hit the Ford with the motorcycle he was driving, authorities said.

Wild was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the Ford sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was brought to the hospital.

Warba and Goodland Fire Departments, MEDS-1 and Itasca County Sheriff’s Office assisted in responding to the scene.