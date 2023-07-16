Motorcyclist killed in crash involving deer, trailer in Lake City

A motorcyclist is dead after he hit a deer before colliding with a trailer pulled by a pickup truck Friday morning in Lake City.

According to a Minnesota State Patrol crash report, around 11:47 a.m., a man was riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle south on Highway 63 near Orchard Lane when he hit the deer and veered into the trailer in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the motorcycle, 29-year-old Spencer Neal Streed of Lake City, was pronounced dead at the scene, the crash report states. He was not wearing a helmet.

No one in the pickup truck was injured.