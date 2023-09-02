Motorcyclist killed in crash after fleeing state trooper in Becker County

A motorcyclist who was fleeing a state trooper was killed in a crash Friday evening in Burlington Township, according to a news release from the Becker County Sheriff’s Office.

Around 6:14 p.m. Friday, a Minnesota State Trooper tried to pull over a motorcyclist near the intersection of County Highways 29 and 54. After the trooper turned on the squad’s emergency lights, the motorcyclist sped off, authorities said.

The trooper lost sight of the motorcyclist as he drove south on County Highway 29.

After searching the area, the trooper found the motorcycle around 1.5 miles south of County Highway 54, where the motorcyclist had left the highway and crashed, according to authorities.

The driver, whose identity is being withheld pending notification of the family, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Frazee Police Department, Frazee Rescue Service, Frazee Fire Department and Essentia-St. Mary’s EMS assisted in responding to the crash.