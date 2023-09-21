Motorcyclist killed in Brooklyn Park crash

A motorcycle driver is dead after a crash in Brooklyn Park Wednesday night.

Brooklyn Park police officers were alerted of a crash involving an SUV and a motorcycle on County Road 81 at Broadway Avenue around 8:50 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the motorcyclist had died, and the other driver – identified as a juvenile – was still at the scene.

According to police, a juvenile driving the southbound SUV tried to turn east onto West Broadway Avenue North but hit the northbound motorcyclist, who had a green light. Police add the SUV had a flashing yellow light.

No other details were provided about the motorcyclist, and police add the juvenile driving the SUV was sober.

The crash is being investigated by the Minnesota State Patrol and the Brooklyn Park Police Department.