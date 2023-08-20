Motorcyclist dies in head-on crash in western Wisconsin

Authorities say a motorcyclist died after he crashed into an oncoming SUV Saturday evening in Pierce County, Wisconsin.

According to the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office, around 5:15 p.m., a man riding a Harley Davidson motorcycle was headed north on Highway 63 near 830th Street in Trenton Township when he maneuvered into the southbound lane to get around slowing traffic ahead of him.

The motorcyclist then hit a Chevrolet Equinox in the opposite lane, causing him to be thrown from his vehicle, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office identified the motorcyclist as 58-year-old Michael Cardell of Red Wing.

A passenger in the Equinox was brought to a hospital in Red Wing to be treated for her injuries; the driver was unharmed.