Motorcyclist dies after veering off road in Polk County, Wisconsin

Authorities say a motorcyclist died after crashing into a sign Sunday morning in western Wisconsin.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a resident called 911 after hearing a loud crash just before 5 a.m. near the intersection of State Highway 35 and County Highway E in Lewis, Wisconsin.

The motorcyclist was headed west on County Highway E when they failed to round a curve and went off the road, running into a sign and landing in a thicket along the way, the sheriff’s office said.

The motorcyclist, who wasn’t wearing a helmet, died at the scene. The sheriff’s office will release the victim’s name at a later time.